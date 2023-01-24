Our mission is to publish viewpoints around what the future(s) of knowledge should look like toward collective action and broader advocacy. We do that as providing a platform for other’s to share their thoughts and calls to action to improve and restore balance to the publishing and informational ecosystems.

Commonplace acknowledges that there are many futures and cultures within this space, so we strive to share and reflect the range of voices and opinions within this ever changing and evolving space. We do this by sharing fresh perspectives and provocative ideas that combine theory and practice in addition to balancing play and critique in order to create cultures around and beyond publishing and academia.

As a futures-oriented publication, we encourage any and all possibilities that could serve an equitable knowledge economy and and are interested in actionable items that can be applied to create social infrastructure towards more open and equitable publishing systems.

We hope that Commonplace is where you go for inspiration and for guidance on how to spark inspiration in your own work and sphere