Commonplace generates momentum and optimism about knowledge sharing futures. We aim to redraw our lines of reference to influence public opinion about our current state as well as what is possible
As a publication, our mission is to publish viewpoints around what the culture(s) and subsequent future(s) of knowledge should look like toward collective action and broader advocacy. We welcome and encourage experimental forms of media on topics that push the boundaries regarding scholarship and publishing, ranging from philosophical to practical.
Write for us!
Have an idea you want to share with a community ready to engage with provocative ideas on open scholarship and digital infrastructure? We’re always accepting pitches! Please email us with an idea or a draft of an article and we’ll get back to you within seven working days. Submissions can be any modality or length, use references when making claims, have a tone between an essay and an editorial, and communicate your voice as a writer.
We serve as a platform to amplify the voices of many as we create the futures we want, especially early career folks, minorities, and non-traditional academics.
Participate in our podcast!
Writing takes a lot of time and isn’t always the best format for your emerging ideas. So join us as we expand our podcast series, Convos on the Common, where you join our managing editor in a discussion on a topic within publishing and see how far of a tangent we can take.
Engage with our articles and authors!
Annotation and discussion from readers is an amazingly rewarding form of feedback for our authors. Since Commonplace is published on PubPub, all readers with an account can add their notes to an article for not only authors to see and reflect on, but other readers as well. We believe this is a great way to further our mission toward turning ideas into collective action. Your voice, feedback and, yes, pushback when needed is not just welcome but encouraged and anticipated. You can also follow us on Twitter and keep the conversations going there too.
Subscribe to the Knowledge Futures Newsletter.
We are lucky to be able to engage in a process of revision with our Commonplace authors. Our editorial team is full of curiosity and excitement about your ideas and ready to discuss and dive into them fully with you. We use a collaborative approach to revision and feedback that is timely, thus allowing for quick publication timelines.
For more details, check out our style guide and curatorial/editorial philosophies below:
Once you publish in Commonplace, you're part of the community. We welcome you to continue to engage, revise, and add to you your work as well as that of others in the publication through annotation and discussions.