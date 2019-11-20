AAP + scientific society letters, annotated

This past week, a range of scientific societies and a few mega-publishers sent public letters to the U.S. administration, opposing a potential executive order that would mandate immediate free access to federally-funded research.

One letter, led by the Association of American Publishers, focused on possible economic impact to publishers. It was signed by major publishers like Elsevier and Wiley, lobbying groups, and scholarly societies, and distributed via a press release titled “COALITION OF 135+ SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND PUBLISHING ORGANIZATIONS SENDS LETTER TO ADMINISTRATION OPPOSING PROPOSED ADMINISTRATION POLICY FORCING IMMEDIATE FREE DISTRIBUTION OF PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL ARTICLES”

A second letter, led by the ACS and signed by 62 scientific societies, focused on possible impact to scientific initiatives. Each letter made strong claims implying that publishers hold the primary interest in scientific articles.

They are reproduced below for discussion and annotation.

Update 1/17: Ten OA publishers sent the administration an opposing letter.

Update 1/24: The APS wrote an apology letter, retracting their signature while still pushing back against the move to “total open access”



AAP coalition letter

December 18, 2019

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Trump:

The undersigned organizations represent the leading publishers and non-profit scientific societies in the United States. We write to you with deep concern regarding a proposed policy that has come to our attention that would jeopardize the intellectual property of American organizations engaged in the creation of high-quality peer-reviewed journals and research articles and would potentially delay the publication of new research results. The role of the publisher is to advance scholarship and innovation, fostering the American leadership in science that drives our economy and global competitiveness. As copyrighted works, peer-reviewed journal articles are licensed to users in hundreds of foreign countries, supporting billions of dollars in U.S. exports and an extensive network of American businesses and jobs. In producing and disseminating these articles, we make ongoing competitive investments to support the scientific and technical communities that we serve.

As noted above, we have learned that the Administration may be preparing to step into the private marketplace and force the immediate free distribution of journal articles financed and published by organizations in the private sector, including many non-profits. This would effectively nationalize the valuable American intellectual property that we produce and force us to give it away to the rest of the world for free. This risks reducing exports and negating many of the intellectual property protections the Administration has negotiated with our trading partners. We write to express our strong opposition to this proposal, but in doing so we want to underscore that publishers make no claims to research data resulting from federal funding.

To be clear, publishers both support and enable “open access” business models and “open data” as important options within a larger framework that assumes critical publisher investments remain viable. Under a legacy regulation that is still in force today, proprietary journal articles that report on federally funded research must be made available for free within 12 months of publication. This mandate already amounts to a significant government intervention in the private market. Going below the current 12 month “embargo” would make it very difficult for most American publishers to invest in publishing these articles. As a consequence, it would place increased financial responsibility on the government through diverted federal research grant funds or additional monies to underwrite the important value added by publishing.

In the coming years, this cost shift would place billions of dollars of new and additional burden on taxpayers. In the process, such a policy would undermine American jobs, exports, innovation, and intellectual property. It could also result in some scientific societies being forced to close their doors or to no longer be able to support the publication of U.S.-sponsored science that is key to ensuring that the U.S. remains the world leader in science and technology.

In addition to financing and managing a world-leading peer review process, publishers make extensive investments in education, research, and innovative digital platforms that advance American competitiveness and help ensure the quality and integrity of American science. Undermining the marketplace is unnecessary, counterproductive, and would significantly harm the system of peer-reviewed scholarly communication that fuels America’s leadership in research and innovation.

We urge you to oppose this proposed policy, and we look forward to working with the Administration on this matter.

Sincerely yours,

AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry American Academy of Family Physicians American Academy of Neurology American Academy of Ophthalmology American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery American Academy of Pediatrics American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation American Association for Anatomy American Association for Cancer Research American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases American Association for the Surgery of Trauma American Association of Immunologists American Association of Occupational Health Nurses American Association of Physicists in Medicine American Astronomical Society American Cancer Society American Ceramic Society American Chemical Society American College of Cardiology American College of Emergency Physicians American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists American College of Physicians American College of Radiology American College of Rheumatology American College of Surgeons American Contact Dermatitis Society American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages American Counseling Association American Dental Association American Diabetes Association American Gastroenterological Association American Geophysical Union American Geriatrics Society American Headache Society American Heart Association American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics American Institute of Chemical Engineers American Oil Chemists Society American Medical Association American Neurological Association American Physiological Society American Psychiatric Association American Psychological Association American Sexual Health Association American Sexually Transmitted Diseases Association American Society for Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics American Society for Nutrition American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology American Society for Bone and Mineral Research American Society for Clinical Pathology American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association American Society for Investigative Pathology American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics American Society for Radiation Oncology American Society for Reproductive Medicine American Society of Anesthesiologists American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers American Society of Agronomy American Society of Animal Science American Society of Civil Engineers American Society of Clinical Oncology American Society of Cytopathology American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy American Society of Health-System Pharmacists American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air-Conditioning Engineers American Society of Hematology American Society of Mechanical Engineers American Society of Nephrology American Society of Neurorehabilitation (ASNR) American Society of Plant Biologists American Society of Plastic Surgeons American Society of Transplantation American Society of Transplant Surgeons American Thoracic Society American Urological Association American Water Works Association Association for Computing Machinery Association for Molecular Pathology Association for Psychological Science Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography Association of American Publishers Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health Association of Teacher Educators Biophysical Society Botanical Society of America Common Ground Research Networks Council of Medical Specialty Societies Council of Scientific Society Presidents Crop Science Society of America Ecological Society of America Elsevier Endocrine Society Financial Management Association Genetics Society of America Infectious Diseases Society of America Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences Institute of Food Technologists Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers International Anesthesia Research Society International Literacy Association International Society for Sexual Medicine Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, Diabetes Technology Society Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education Macmillan McGraw-Hill Education Milbank Memorial Fund National Council on Family Relations National Kidney Foundation New England Journal of Medicine published by the Massachusetts Medical Society Orthopaedic Research Society Radiological Society of North America Seismological Society of America Shock Society Society for Leukocyte Biology Society for Research on Adolescence Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues Society for Research in Child Development Society of General Internal Medicine Society of Plastics Engineers Soil Science Society of America Software and Information Industry Association The Heart Rhythm Society The Histochemical Society The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, Inc. The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society The Optical Society The Triological Society The Voice Foundation University of Chicago Press U.S. Chamber of Commerce Wiley Wolters Kluwer

CC:

The Honorable Mick Mulvaney, Director, Office of Management and Budget, Acting Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce The Honorable Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State The Honorable Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense The Honorable Dan Brouillette, Secretary of Energy The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative The Honorable Russel Vought, Acting Director, Office of Management and Budget Joe Grogan, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council Robert O’Brien, National Security Advisor The Honorable Kelvin Droegemeier, Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy The Honorable Andrei Iancu, Director, United States Patent & Trademark Office The Honorable Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health The Honorable France A. Córdova, Director, National Science Foundation The Honorable Neil Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction The Honorable Vishal Amin, Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator

Scientific societies letter

December 18, 2019 (original pdf)

Dear President Trump:

We are writing to express our concerns about a possible change in federal policies that could significantly threaten a vibrant American scientific enterprise, which has long been a global leader in driving discovery and innovation.

The changes reportedly being discussed would effectively require publishers to immediately make federally funded scientific discoveries published in their journals freely available to the global market. Currently, free distribution of research findings is subject to a 12-month embargo, enabling American publishers to recover the investment made in curating and assuring the quality of scientific research content.

As scientific society leaders overseeing publishing operations, we support open access and have a strong history of advancing open access through a broad array of operational models. This current system allows scientific societies to meet the needs of researchers and U.S. taxpayers, while also funding programs to support the scientific enterprise to keep America a global leader in research and innovation.

The current 12-month embargo period provides science and engineering society publishers the financial stability that enables us to support peer review that ensures the quality and integrity of the research enterprise. Further, it enables us to drive advancement in our respective scientific fields through our meetings, programs and outreach. One particular area of importance is strengthening U.S. STEM infrastructure through education, career, and outreach programs which together build a diverse STEM workforce that underlies U.S. discovery and innovation.

U.S. scientific societies are committed to working on a broad array of issues, including research integrity, data sharing, accessibility, and transparency. To take action to shorten the 12-month embargo would undermine cooperative efforts to address these bigger, higher priorities, and risks the continued international leadership for the U.S. scientific enterprise.

Rather than upsetting the current proven and successful model for reporting, curating and archiving scientific results and advancing the U.S. research enterprise, we encourage your Administration to engage with a broad array of stakeholders to collaboratively ensure openness and reliability in research and development. To that end, we stand ready to work with all interested parties in a forward-looking and constructive manner.

Sincerely yours,

American Anthropological Association American Association for Dental Research American Association of Physics Teachers American Astronomical Society American Chemical Society American Dental Association American Educational Research Association American Geophysical Union American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics American Institute of Biological Sciences American Institute of Chemical Engineers American Mathematical Society American Nuclear Society American Oil Chemists Society American Physical Society American Physiological Society American Psychiatric Association American Psychological Association American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics American Society of Agronomy American Society of Civil Engineers American Society of Hematology American Society of Human Genetics American Society for Investigative Pathology American Society of Mechanical Engineers American Society of Plant Biologists American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene American Sociological Association American Statistical Association American Thoracic Society Association for Computing Machinery Association for Psychological Science Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography Biophysical Society Crop Science Society of America Council of Scientific Society Presidents Ecological Society of America Endocrine Society Entomological Society of America Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences Genetics Society of America Geological Society of America GeoScienceWorld International Association for Dental Research Material Research Society Mineralogical Society of America National Academy of Forensic Engineers Seismological Society of America SEPM Society for Sedimentary Geology Society for Biomaterials Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics Society for Neuroscience Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues Society for Redox Biology and Medicine Society of Economic Geologists Society for Glycobiology Society for the Study of Reproduction Soil Science Society of America The American Association of Immunologists The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society The Optical Society

CC:

The Honorable Mick Mulvaney, Director, Office of Management and Budget, Acting Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce The Honorable Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State The Honorable Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense The Honorable Dan Brouillette, Secretary of Energy The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative The Honorable Russel Vought, Acting Director, Office of Management and Budget Joe Grogan, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council Robert Obrien, National Security Advisor The Honorable Kelvin Droegemeier, Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy The Honorable Andrei Iancu, Director, United States Patent & Trademark Office The Honorable Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health The Honorable France A. Córdova, Director, National Science Foundation The Honorable Neil Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction The Honorable Vishal Amin, Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator

The Honorable Roger Wicker, Chair, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee The Honorable Maria Cantwell, Ranking Member, Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee The Honorable Ron Johnson, Chair, Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs The Honorable Gary Peters, Ranking Member, Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs The Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson, Chair, House Science, Space and Technology Committee The Honorable Frank Lucas, Ranking Member, House Science, Space and Technology Committee The Honorable Carolyn Maloney, Chair, House Oversight and Reform Committee The Honorable Jim Jordan, Ranking Member, House Oversight and Reform Committee

