Commonplace Press Release

Discussion is great and policy making is even better, but an effort like this is going to require lobbying infrastructure as well. How is that piece being handled?
There are some interesting decentralized ways of doing this sort of thing now that don’t require the massive infrastructure and overhead as in the past. Libraries in conjunction with movements like A Domain of One’s Own could host hub sites that accept Webmentions from individual researcher’s websites to aggregate and archive content without the need for centralized publishers. An example of this can be seen in news.indieweb.org which allows website owners to practice the equivalent of academic samizdat on their own websites and publish to it using Webmention notifications.
Mike Caulfield has some great resources, many of them creative commons or open licensed for these areas. Example: Web Literacy for Student Fact-Checkers
Perhaps more importantly data standards - machine readable units
Open knowledge graphs - not just ontologies but ways to build human-understandable knowledge maps. I realize that’s vague
The IndieWeb community has been building and iterating on lots of open web infrastructure over the past decade. This includes several W3C specifications to make the web more open and easier to use including a spec that allows different web platforms on different domain names to communicate between each other to decrease dependence on social media silos like Facebook and Twitter. I’m happy to help encourage some discussion around this.
I would like to suggest an additional topic: the epistemic opacity of complex rulesets. This includes the currently much-discussed difficulties with interpreting and/or explaining the outcomes of machine-learning predictions, but also the difficulty of understanding the behavior of complex software, even if the source code is publicly available. It even includes the pre-digital issue of complex bureaucratic rulesets that make their outcomes incomprehensible to the ordinary citizen. My own interest in this topic is mainly related to complex simulation software used in scientific research. For details, see https://f1000research.com/articles/3-101/v2. But even in everyday life, most of us have probably been given "that's what the computer says" as the only explanation for a number or a decision.
That email address is unfortunately unreachable, it seems to be redirected to a members-only mailing list.
Thank you for pointing this out, it’s now fixed.
What is the locus of sustenance? How do we tie this work to institutions defined around persistence, collective sustenance of sharing knowledge? Something like “freedomdefined” for “sustained” in this sense would be worthwhile.
I love this list — Privacy fees like a subpoint of data ethics, not the heading itself
