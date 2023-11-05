Art and Design Pub[Pub] Crawl

Login to discuss
On Tuesday, December 5th at 11am ET, the PubPub Community Team hosted the latest in a series of Pub[Pub] Crawls on the topic of art and design. The panelists included:
Contours Collaborations, Robert F. Barsky | 1:55 in recording
Climate Action Almanac, Joey Eschrich | 13:50 in recording
Creative Connections, Martin Crampin and James Smith | 25:40 in recording
Iowa State University Museums, Allison Sheridan | 34:57 in recording
Scheme and Design in the Arts and Elsewhere, Ryan Ross Smith | 56:05 in recording