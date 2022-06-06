People-first Systems: Creating community-led editorial management

Submissions to the series are no longer being accepted.

This is a call for contributions to a series about editorial management processes and the communities in which they operate. We ask that abstracts of 300 words or fewer be submitted by Aug 15, 2022 (see key dates and details below).

Everyone of us, and every group with which we live and work, must become the model of the era which we desire to create. Ivan Illich, A Call to Celebration



“Editorial management processes” as a term encompasses both the technical implementation of a publication’s workflow and the social/community practices around which that workflow has accreted. For example, when one interfaces with a software-based editorial management system one is also interfacing with the habits, roles, and values that underpinned the original development of that system, as well as the hacks, kludges and glitches that we encounter (or build!) during workflow.



We seek proposals that will address topics or questions surrounding editorial management processes in practice, such as:

What kinds of communities develop around editorial practices and systems

How editorial workflow is streamlined, maintained, disrupted, interrupted, or interrogated by technical systems

The matches and mismatches between developers, designers and users/administrators of editorial management software

How community practices and norms, including issues of social justice and bias, are reinforced or interrupted by editorial processes

How artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used in the editorial process

How preprint servers and the growing communities around them are displacing traditional editorial systems and processes

“Alt-” publication systems, including bespoke, non-technical, or just plain weird implementations of editorial management processes

“Speculative” publication systems: utopian imaginings of future editorial processes

Key Details

Submit an abstract here. If you have any issues, please email us with your abstract with “author-lastname” + “series 2.2 abstract submission” in the subject header

The abstract submission deadline is Aug 15, 2022

Abstracts should be no more than 300 words

Submissions do not need to be text-based or “scholarly.” We welcome reactions in many forms, including art, fiction, poetry, audio, video, etc

While your submission itself need not be text-based, we do ask that your abstract still describe the form and key points of your intended final product

If accepted, we’ll ask for you to submit a draft by Oct 3, 2022

Final submissions should be relatively brief and focused (essays should be around 1,500 words)

Text-based submissions should be written in English, though we will enthusiastically publish versions in other languages if you send us a translation

Submissions can (and are encouraged to) include multimedia elements like images, videos, podcasts/audio, and interactives if these assets help to communicate your point(s)

