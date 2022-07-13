Skip to main content
WELL (RE)SOURCED
tools & tips
How to Build a Low-tech Website?
by
Kris De Decker
Published: Jul 13, 2022
"This is a solar-powered website, which means it sometimes goes offline"
The NERL Playbook
by
Maridath Wilson
and
Lindsay Cronk
A project-based approach to co-creating negotiations with publishers and libraries
Connections
Comments (1):
Lindsay Cronk
& 3 others
Saying the Quiet Part Loud: Making incremental and big gains in library licensing agreements
by
Lindsay Cronk
,
Maridath Wilson
,
Liz Mengel
, and
Sarah Gulliford (Kearns)
🎧 A conversation with some of the folks behind the NERL Playbook and the Backflip deal with Elsevier (1 hour with transcript)
Connections
Supplements (1):
Maridath Wilson
& 1 other
Preparing Students for Wicked Problems
by
Karen Ciccone
and
Sarah Gulliford (Kearns)
Published: Feb 24, 2022
College students face big problems ahead. This interview with the Lead Librarian for Public Science at NC State talks about Wicked Problems, Wolfpack Solutions: an online curricula that prepares students both for university and the world beyond.
Equity in Knowledge Production
by
Kelsey Dufresne
Published: Oct 18, 2021
Inclusive Design, Design Justice, and Striving for Equity
Putting soil research into the hands of the community
by
Victoria Cox
,
Dan TerAvest
, and
Greg Austic
Published: Sep 28, 2021
Creating accessible, affordable, and scaleable tools to collect and manage soil carbon data.
On The New Enlightenment: Murder, Media, and Rebirth
by
Peter B. Kaufman
Published: Jul 08, 2021
A reading list about knowledge and power
Values and Principles Framework and Assessment Checklist
by
Katherine Skinner
and
Sarah Lippincott
Published: Jul 27, 2020
June 2020
Connections
Supplements (1):
Katherine Skinner
& 1 other
Remarking on Annotation
by
Remi Kalir
Published: Jun 30, 2020
An annotated reading list about and with annotation
DEMICS
by
Quincy Childs
Published: May 11, 2020
An annotated reading list on the convergence of epidemiology, network theory, and the virality of information.
How Do We Find Ourselves Here? Context for Increased Institutional Investment and Ownership of Infrastructure
by
Heather Staines
Published: Apr 17, 2020
An annotated reading list
Commonplace
